Family Law - 'Under the influence'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

STRUGGLES – Abby (Jewel Staite, "Firefly," "The L.A. Complex") and Daniel (Zach Smadu, "Cardinal") represent a woman whose divorce gets ugly when her ex-husband accuses her of being in a cult. Meanwhile, Daniel struggles to prove his value as a partner when the firm's big class action suit hits a snag. Lastly, Cecil (guest star Brett Kelly "Dead Like Me") works up the courage to ask Nina (guest star Kelli Ogmundson "Supernatural") a very important question. And after a disastrous attempt at couples' therapy with Frank (guest star Luke Camilleri "The Magician"), Abby wonders if their marriage is worth salvaging, or if it's holding her back. The episode was written by Sarah Dodd and directed by Alysse Leite-Rogers (#203). Original airdate 7/21/2023.

