Family Law - 'Three's company'

SECOND THOUGHTS - Abigail and Daniel represent Bailey, a soon-to-be-startinv-again artist who was once the unicorn (third) in a polyamorous relationship. Bailey believes he is owed spousal support for taking care fo the home while Crystal Steele (guest start Lynda Boyd), one of his former partners, built her empire as a notorious right-wing personality. Crystal will not acknowledge the relationship. And when a verbal spar prompts Abigail to behave unethically, Crystal retaliates by unleashing her alt-right trolls onto Bailey and the firm. Harry (Victor Garber) is not amused. During the crisis that ensues, Daniel regrets dumbing Danielle (Yvonne Chapman) and tries to reach out. And after Abby gets doxxed, Frank (guest star Luke Camilleri) and the kids are forced to stay with her at her mother's place - prompting Frank and Abby to draw closer. Lauren Holly also stars. The episode was written by Ken Craw and directed by Mathias Herndl (#107). Original airdate 11/13/2022.