Watch CBS News
Features

Family Law - 'Revisionist history'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

SEASON PREMIERE – Still reeling from the discovery of Frank's (guest star Luke Camilleri "The Magician") continued affair, Abby (Jewel Staite, "Firefly," "The L.A. Complex") sets out to get justice for a debt-ridden widow whose husband may have faked his own death. Daniel (Zach Smadu, "Cardinal"), meanwhile, is excited to start his first week as partner and Lucy (Genelle Williams, "The Expanse") crashes at Joanne's (Lauren Holly "Designated Survivor," "Dumb and Dumber") as she mourns her breakup with Maggie (guest star Ali Liebert). Harry (Victor Garber, "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," "Alias") tires to broker peace between his children and his girlfriend Crystal Steele (guest star Lynda Boyd "Virgin River") by luring them to a family dinner under false pretenses. The episode was written by Susin Nielsen and directed by Andy Mikita (#201). Original airdate    

First published on June 30, 2023 / 9:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.