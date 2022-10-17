Family Law - 'Mama don't preach'

UNDERCOVER – Abigail (Jewel Staite) and Daniel (Zach Smadu) meet Aaron — an out and proud teenager who wants to be emancipated from his parents. Initially skeptical of Aaron's reasons (micro-aggressions, anyone?), the lawyers realize how serious the situation is when Aaron's parents force him into a Pray Away the Gay camp. In order to build their case and ensure Aaron's safety, the lawyers send Cecil (guest star Brett Kelly) to the camp – though he protests going undercover is not the job of a paralegal. Meanwhile, Harry (Victor Garber) gives Abigail one more chance after her relapse, provided she allows him to meet the grandkids. Genelle Williams and Lauren Holly also star. Story by: Corey Liu Teleplay by: Sonja Bennett and directed by Sonja Bennett (#104). Original airdate 10/23/2022