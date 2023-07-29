Family Law - 'Fifty shades of judginess'

THE TENSION INCREASES BETWEEN DANIEL AND HARRY – Harry (Victor Garber, "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," "Alias") forces Abby (Jewel Staite, "Firefly," "The L.A. Complex") to join him in representing Phaedra, a recent widow, in an estate dispute. Her late husband's daughter, Esme, wants to cut her out of the will because they met while her mother was still alive… and Phaedra was his "escort." Meanwhile, Daniel's (Zach Smadu, "Cardinal") insinuations that Harry is behind the times—published in a feature magazine article, no less—lead to increasing tension between father and son. And Sofia (Eden Summer Gilmore "Riverdale," "The Good Doctor") and Nico (guest star Brenden Sunderland), upset about the divorce, act out big-time leading to a harrowing night for Abby, and bitter retaliation from Frank (guest star Luke Camilleri "The Magician"). The episode was written by Susan Nielsen and directed by Gail Harvey (#205). Original airdate 8/4/2023