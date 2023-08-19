Watch CBS News
Family Law - 'Family history'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

SARAH WAYNE CALLIES ("VAMPIRE DIARIES") DIRECTS – Abby (Jewel Staite, "Firefly," "The L.A. Complex") can't help but intervene when she discovers Jerri's (guest star Bobbi Charlton "A Million Little Things") daughter won't let Jerri meet her grandchild, but Abby's meddling reopens old wounds from Jerri's past. Meanwhile, Daniel (Zach Smadu, "Cardinal") is thrown for a loop when Craig's first owner threatens to get him disbarred for stealing Craig unless Daniel forks over a curiously specific amount of money. Harry (Victor Garber, "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," "Alias") forces Abby to attend a professional gathering, so she invites Aidan (guest star Spencer Lord "Riverdale"), as a plus-one to make Frank (guest star Luke Camilleri "The Magician") jealous. Harry insists on helping Lucy (Genelle Williams, "The Expanse") handle her divorce, and Lucy makes a surprising discovery when she arrives at Maggie's (guest star Ali Liebert). The episode is written by Sarah Dodd and directed by Sarah Wayne Callies (#208). Original airdate 8/25/2023.

First published on August 18, 2023 / 9:00 PM

