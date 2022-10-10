Family Law - 'Addicted to love'

POOR DECISIONS – Abigail (Jewel Staite) and Daniel (Zach Smadu) defend Marlee (guest star Steph Song), a mother whose addiction to online gaming (and frequent sexual rendezvous with another avatar) have brought her parenting abilities into question — at least, her soon-to-be-ex-husband claims she is negligent and sues for full custody of their kids. Abby gives her questionable advice because, like Marlee, she is in deep denial of her own addiction. Abby's denial culminates in some very poor decisions. Meanwhile, Daniel resolves to tie the knot with Danielle (guest star Yvonne Chapman) after some ribbing from Lucy (Genelle Williams), who is still reeling from the guilt, and thrill, of her recent transgression. Victor Garber and Lauren Holly also star. The episode was written by Susin Nielsen and directed by David Frazee (#103). Original airdate 10/16/2022.