Family finds used needle in Little Free Library book
SEATTLE, May 11, 2023 — A mom in Ballard is concerned after finding a dirty needle in a book from the Little Free Library while finding something to read to her children. Seattle Public Utilities has collected more than 1.5 million needles through their Sharps Collection Program since 2017. SPU is encouraging community members to report needles on the Find It, Fix It app.
