Family Feud - Show Description

Airs weekdays at 3:00 & 3:30 p.m. and 7:00 & 7:30 p.m. PST and Saturdays at 7:00 & 7:30 p.m. PST on CW11 Seattle!

Created by Mark Goodson, Family Feud is the American game show in which two families, each composed of five members, compete against each other to guess the most popular answers to a series of survey questions posted to 100 people. The original and first syndicated versions of the show were hosted by the legendary Richard Dawson -- it is currently hosted by Steve Harvey.