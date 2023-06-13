Ezra Miller thanks supporters for their 'grace' at ''The Flash'' premiere

CNN) — Ezra Miller made their first public appearance Monday after facing some upheaval last year.

The actor, who is nonbinary and uses "they/them" pronouns, walked the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere of the movie "The Flash."

In video shared on social media by Deadline, Miller thanked multiple people, including "the dynamic duo" of DC Studios co-chairs and co-chief executive officer Peter Safran and James Gunn "for your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life and in bringing this moment to fruition."

"Just the thousands of artists and workers who made this movie, everybody who supported us in our lives and in the world," Miller said. "And everybody who supported me in my life and in the world along this decade-long, trying, and very beautiful peregrination."

DC Studios is owned by CNN's parent company.

Last year Miller sought mental health treatment amid a string of legal issues. They pled guilty to a charge of unlawful trespassing in January 2023.

"The Flash" is in theaters Friday.