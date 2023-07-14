Express Farmers Markets return for summer

SEATTLE, July 13, 2023 — Pike Place Market's Express Farmers Markets are back in three locations downtown. These mini Pike Place Markets provide a convenient alternative for community members to enjoy the market's fresh produce and goods without the overwhelming crowds of tourists. The mini markets can be found at City Hall on Tuesdays, South Lake Union on Thursdays and First Hill on Fridays. The markets run from 10 a.m.-2p.m. to cater to folks living or working downtown.