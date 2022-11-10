Expert shares takeaways from election night in Washington state

SEATTLE - With some key races now decided, political experts are sharing takeaways from Election Night in Washington State

"These results, they look a lot like what you would expect, right? It's just Washington is a very, very blue state," said Mark Alan Smith, a professor of political science at the University of Washington.

Given results as of Wednesday morning, Smith says multiple closely watched races in this year's midterm elections were less competitive than expected.

"It seemed like Patty Murray had the strongest challenger she's seen since Dino Rossi." He continued, "I thought that Smiley's message would resonate better than it looks like it did in the end."

Smith believes Washington has fewer swing voters than in the past, but elections in swing districts could still decide control of the state legislature. Their outcomes may come down to a few hundred votes, and shape Washington's response to a potential recession.

"If so, that will surely hit state budgets, and a lot of important decisions have to be made in terms of how do you fill gaps where you thought revenue was going to be coming in, and now it's not coming in," said Smith.

While ballots are still being counted, Smith says voter turnout appears to have kept pace with 2018, which saw historically high participation for a midterm election.

"Whatever else you might say about Donald Trump and the Trump era, it got people a lot more interested in politics than they had been in the past, and that seems to be carrying forward right now," Smith said.

It's unclear how many votes have yet to be counted as of Wednesday afternoon. The Washington Secretary of State's office says results will be updated regularly throughout the next three weeks.