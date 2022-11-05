Experimental Breast Cancer Vaccine Generates Anti-Tumor Immunity in UW Trial

SEATTLE - The University of Washington says an experimental breast cancer vaccine is showing promising results.

The DNA vaccine targets a specific protein experts say plays a key role in around 30% of breast cancers.

"This particular vaccine directed against HER2 neu showed very interesting clinical results of those advanced stage breast cancer patients that we've now followed about ten years: 80% of them are still alive. And that's with Stage 3 and Stage 4 disease," said Dr. Nora Disis, a UW professor of medicine, and director of the Cancer Vaccine Institute.

Preliminary results suggest a three-dose series generated anti-tumor immunity in most patients.

"The results showed that the vaccine was very safe. In fact, the most common side effects that we saw in about half the patients were very similar to what you see with a COVID vaccine," Dr. Disis said.

Researchers believe the vaccine could be used in prevention or treatment of the disease. UW is actively recruiting participants for a phase II trial.