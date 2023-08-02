Experience the maritime magic at Seafair's Fleet Week

SEATTLE, August 1, 2023 — Seafair's Fleet Week is back with a bang, bringing together naval ships, active-duty sailors and marine enthusiasts from far and wide. The week begins with the Parade of Ships as onlookers filled the dock on Pier 62 to watch the U.S. Coast Guard perform a helicopter rescue demonstration. Ship tours continue throughout the week and the Air Show and Hydroplane Races will start this weekend.