Watch CBS News
Features

Experience the maritime magic at Seafair's Fleet Week

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Experience the maritime magic at Seafair's Fleet Week
Experience the maritime magic at Seafair's Fleet Week 01:41

SEATTLE, August 1, 2023 — Seafair's Fleet Week is back with a bang, bringing together naval ships, active-duty sailors and marine enthusiasts from far and wide. The week begins with the Parade of Ships as onlookers filled the dock on Pier 62 to watch the U.S. Coast Guard perform a helicopter rescue demonstration. Ship tours continue throughout the week and the Air Show and Hydroplane Races will start this weekend.

First published on August 2, 2023 / 11:03 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.