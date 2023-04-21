"Evil Dead Rise" review: A dead-aight revival

Warner Bros.



I've always had a predilection for the Evil Dead franchise. Astonishingly, my first experience with the series was in 2013 with Fede Álvarez's reimagined concatenation. I was an imbecilic teen back then, completely oblivious to the groundwork that Sam Raimi had created decades prior to the release of the reboot. I had seen TV spots for the film and figured it'd be an ideal "high school Friday night" type of film to see with a boisterous group of friends. There was one issue, however, I didn't have any form of official identification to verify my age to view the film without parental supervision. I knew this was a film that wouldn't fly with my parents, so I convinced them to help me obtain my learner's permit so I could prove my age. Unbeknownst to them, I wasn't interested in learning how to drive at the time, I was interested in seeing my first R-rated film on my own. That fatuous decision proved to be costly as I'm often reminded of the sheer unrest that film caused me long after the film's blood-soaked conclusion.

Suffice it to say, Evil Dead (2013) is one of the scariest theatrical experiences I've ever had. There are images that are permanently seared into my brain that make me hesitant to revisit this teenage traumatic experience any time soon. I familiarized myself with Sam Raimi's campy shoestring trilogy a few years later and grew to appreciate the creative endeavor given the lack of resources and budget. These films heavily skew in the comedic direction, leaning on absurd iconography and a peculiarly outlandish chainsaw-wielding protagonist. With now five feature-length installments in the flesh-possessing deadite series, Evil Dead Rise falls somewhere in between Sam Raimi's comedic trifecta and Fede Álvarez's hellish nightmare – fundamentally failing to capture either end of the spectrum en route to a middle-of-the-road experience.

This iteration slightly alters the familiar cabin-in-the-woods formula by shifting the series to an urban high-rise apartment. Ellie, played by Alyssa Sutherland, is a newly single mother to three children, struggling to find familial balance amongst the recurring vicissitudes of a disorderly life. Her estranged sister, played by Lily Sullivan, weaves in and out of her life, acting on her own accord without penitence. When the two are reunited, a bedeviled demon tied to a recently discovered Necronomicon threatens to tear the family apart for good. Outside of Army of Darkness, and to a certain extent Evil Dead (2013), the series has fallen short with its narratives. It's more concerned with creating a situation in which multiple characters are stranded in the forest, forced to face the book of the dead's most harrowing monstrosities. It's primarily about the atmosphere, gore, and disturbing imagery, further sidelining any notion of character development or sequential storytelling – and that's okay. Evil Dead Rise is the most narrative-driven Evil Dead film in the franchise thus far and it's one of the few bright spots this film has to offer.

I am somewhat partial to Jane Levy's "Mia" in the 2013 reboot; however, Alyssa Sutherland comes close with her dual performance as a sedulous mother and a bloodthirsty deadite. It's disheartening to witness her benevolent soul used as a derisive tool for the deadite to bring down the guards of her grieving family. You're hoping there's a part of Ellie left within this otherwise vacant vessel and the film does a great job of playing with your hopefulness. As one family faces its hasty demise, another one begins. Ellie's sister, a "groupie," is forced to reconsider her distant comportment when it's discovered she's pregnant. The film centers around her previous inability to form a tightly-knit relationship with her family. On the verge of motherhood, she's conflicted and forced to step up as a protective figure. There's enough depth to the sisters and the supporting cast and the throughline of motherhood is a compelling theme that fits well within the sadistic universe of the Evil Dead.

It wouldn't be an Evil Dead film if there weren't creative horror set pieces and innovative camera techniques. Although nowhere near the callous nature of the 2013 reboot, Evil Dead Rise has a few tricks up its rotting sleeve. The series is notorious for putting the audience in the perspective of its antagonistic force as it feverishly navigates through the woods, seeking its next unsuspected victim. Those POV shots are present here, but it doesn't feel earned nor as satisfying as its previous iterations. There's an extended sequence filmed through the fisheye lens of an apartment door peephole, lending itself to some creative banter between the deadite-possessed mother and her terror-stricken nine-year-old daughter. There's one noteworthy kill involving an eye that's borderline comedic, providing a moment of levity with shades of Raimi's original trilogy. The film also makes use of some interesting angles, most notably the use of split diopter shots to capture Ellie's decaying presence in the foreground, and the petrified children in the background simultaneously. Beyond those few highlights, I found most of the creative decisions to be underwhelming. There isn't a scene that made me squeamish to the same extent as the tongue scene from the previous film. You've seen these iconic mutilations done better in the film's predecessors to the point where it feels like we're tiredly retreading familiar territory. For as much as they wanted to breathe new life into the series by changing the setting, all the film's creative components remain the same and they've lost their potency.

Evil Dead Rise feels like a spiritual successor to the 2013 reboot without surpassing that film's brutality or ingenuity. It dips its toes in the Sam Raimi campy territory with jocular overtones without fully submerging itself in absurdity. The inability to commit to either style leaves this film with an unbalanced tone. It plays its moments of triviality with a straight-face and falls into the trappings of a generic popcorn horror flick. The structure of scares follows the typical moment of silence before an ear-piercingly loud jump scare predictably startles you for a moment. You're not particularly scared by what's on screen, instead bracing yourself to be startled by a noise. The previous iteration falls into this trapping as well, but at least it had truly terrifying imagery to accompany these cheap tactics. The series is also known for its use of prosthetics and in-camera effects. Although solid here, it doesn't hold a candle to the 2013 version. Most glaringly, the third-act amalgamation of deadites felt underwhelming, choosing to heavily rely on CG, obstructed views, and shadows throughout the duration of its objectionable presence.

As much as I enjoyed the themes and plot of this film, I can't help but feel short-sighted by the conventionality of some of the events that propel the plot forward. I much prefer the 2013 reasoning as to why they're at the cabin, how the book was found, and why there's a reluctance to vacate the area – it's at least plausible. This film operates on eye-rolling contrivances that would make sense in a Sam Raimi film, but not here. The plot mechanisms here feel forced and heavy-handed. The use of foreshadowing is abundant and egregious, sometimes taking the tension out of scenes because you're aware of the existence of items because the film went out of its way to not-so-subtly highlight them in the beginning. Everything feels telegraphed and expected as you're waiting for these items to come into play. Even the film's prologue spoils the outcome of the film before we're even introduced to the main cast. For as much as I admire the central themes of this story, putting it unequivocally on the same level as the brother-sister relationship from the last film, certain machinations detract from the enjoyment of an otherwise compelling central dynamic.

If you're in the mood for a groovy time, watch Sam Raimi's trilogy. If you're looking to be traumatized, the 2013 reboot is there to hold your hand. Evil Dead Rise teeters in both camps without succeeding in either. While the themes are at times absorbing, they're ultimately weighed down by conveniences and tropes. It never feels like Evil Dead Rise transcends the groundwork created by Sam Raimi and Fede Álvarez. It's a watered-down retread of familiar elements done better in those respective films. Outside of a few flourishes of hope, you're better off watching the 2013 reboot to get your Evil Dead fix – parental discretion advised.