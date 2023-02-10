Everett bakery turning dough to donations for earthquake victims in Syria, Turkey

SEATTLE, February 9, 2023 - An Everett bakery is rallying to raise money for victims of the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria this week.

"I am in this position because of the kindness and generosity of other people," said Nechirvan Zebari, owner of Alida's, a Kurdish-American bakery where fresh pita, flatbreads, and pastries flow into customers' hands.

Zebari, who came to the U.S. from Iraq as a refugee in 1997, says the catastrophic images coming out of the Middle East have been heartbreaking.

"It's undescribable, the amount of pain you feel inside," Zebari said. "I am registered nurse, and I was like, 'okay, I'm gonna buy a plane ticket, I'm gonna go over there, and I'm just gonna do whatever I can."

After consulting with family, Zebari realized he could make a difference from Western Washington, turning dough to donations. Alita's Bakery is now sending 100 percent of proceeds from the most profitable item on its menu to victims of the earthquake.

"We call them 'Manakish,' they're Middle Eastern pizzas generally used as breakfast, but here people eat them all the time, they're super delicious." Zebari continued, "today's 'day one,' we just started, but we already have about $700 of people just giving money."

While each sale may only raise a few dollars, Zebari says it all adds up when the community comes together.

"Five dollars over there can be like a whole day's worth of food, or whatever materials somebody could need over there. Sending even like a couple thousand dollars will have an effect on hundreds, and hundreds, and hundreds of people." Zebari adds, "there's devastating things that will happen all the time, but through generosity, and through kindness, and through awareness, we can do as much as we can to save as many people as we can."

Alida's Bakery will continue its fundraiser through February 16th.