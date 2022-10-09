'Entertainment Tonight presents Queen Elizabeth II: The woman behind the crown'

THE STORY BEHIND THE LEGEND – Hosted by Kevin Frazier ("Entertainment Tonight") from outside Buckingham Palace, this special focuses on the behind-the-scenes life of Queen Elizabeth II, from her love story and her sense of humor to the secret messages she sent with her fashion, how she navigated scandals within the royal family and her relationship with Hollywood stars. Including new interviews with palace staff and stars that knew her best, the special is filled with never-before heard stories about the late monarch. Original airdate 10/15/2022.