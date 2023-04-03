Watch CBS News
Emerald City Hoedown has become more than just a place for dancing

SEATTLE, April 1, 2023 - The LGBTQ+ focused hoedown has become more about friendships and a sense of belonging. In its 14th year, it attracts dancers from out of state and Canada. This inclusive 4-day event brings in instructors for different types and levels of country western line dancing where people can learn, dance and be themselves.

