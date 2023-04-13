Edmonds mom pushing for safer sporting equipment in schools

Keeping kids safe on the football field is the goal of one local mom

SEATTLE, April 13, 2023 — A local mom is taking matters into her own hands to get new equipment for her son's high school football team after he experienced two concussions. A fundraiser taking place Saturday, April 15 will raise money for new helmets and shoulder pads for the football team.

A $10 million study led by Dr. Fred Rivara, Pediatrics Professor at University of Washington, is researching persistent concussion symptoms in children, particularly young athletes. Funded by the NIH, it is the largest study of its kind and will improve research on prevention and care of concussions in youth.