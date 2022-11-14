Eastside Veterans Day ceremony salutes women in uniform

Bellevue, WA - One of Washington's biggest Veterans Day ceremonies gave a special salute to women in uniform this year.

The sound of Amazing Grace blanketed the crowd honoring servicewomen and men in Bellevue Friday, paying tribute to those who were lost, and sharing stories of valor.

"Oh the sea stories I could tell," said Captain Pamela Russell (Ret.), the guest of honor at the ceremony.

Her decorated career includes commanding two Coast Guard Cutters, after training at the academy in 1978.

"We were the third class with women. We started with approximately 30 of 300. We graduated 10 of 156," Russell said. "Believe it or not, I dove varsity for four years on the men's swim and dive team."

Out on the open ocean, Captain Russell was often the first or only woman to perform her duties.

"In the 1980's, fishermen were a really superstitious lot in New England." Russell continued, "it was the first time many of the fishermen knew that they were being rescued by a woman and her crew, and that a woman was tying them up to the dock. They didn't like that."

Russell says some things are different in the Coast Guard today, especially at the academy.

"The class of 2026 is 43% women," said Russell. "Believe it or not, they have a woman's swim and dive team."

Historians say women have served in the armed forces since the American Revolution. Each of them have their own sea stories, just like Captain Russell.

"Every woman has their story to tell. Please take the time to listen," Russell said.

Today women represent 16% of our nation's armed forces. More than 300,000 have served in Iraq and Afghanistan since 9/11.