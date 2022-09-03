Dynasty - 'more power to her'

IS ALL AS IT SEEMS? – Tension remains between Blake (Grant Show) and Cristal (Daniella Alonso) as they disagree on business matters and Blake calls in a favor to solve the problem. Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) prepares for Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) and Liam's (Adam Huber) baby shower and of course goes over the top! Dominique (Michael Michele) realizes something of great importance to Jeff (Sam Adegoke) is missing, which causes Jeff to question his recent decisions. Sam (Rafael de la Fuente) finds out some compromising information about the hotel and confides in Culhane (Robert C. Riley) and the two come up with a plan to make the problem go away. Adam (Sam Underwood) makes matters worse for his family situation. With Kirby (Maddison Brown) and Amanda (Eliza Bennett) still on shaky ground, Kirby goes to extreme measures to hopefully appease Amanda, and may have found a new majordomo for the Manor in the process. The episode was written by Libby Wells and directed by Michael Allowitz (#521). Original airdate 9/9/2022 @ 9pm.