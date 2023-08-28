Dylan Mulvaney wins breakout creator at Streamy Awards

AP Top Stories August 28 - AM AP Top Stories August 28 - AM 01:02

(CNN) — Dylan Mulvaney won her first Streamy Award on Sunday.

The event honors online creators across music, comedy, food, gaming and more.

Mulvaney, who documented her transitioning journey for a year on TikTok, won for breakout creator. She gained a following on the platform for her posts on musical theater and trans advocacy. Mulvaney secured several brand sponsorships as a result, including a digital ad for Bud Light that caused some consumers to send a deluge of anti-trans hate her way and call for a boycott of the beer.

During her acceptance speech, Mulvaney said she didn't expect to win. She asked for people watching to "support trans people publicly and proudly."

@dylanmulvaney BEST NIGHT EVER EVER love you with my whole heart 💗@streamys ♬ original sound - Dylan Mulvaney

She took to TikTok after the event to celebrate the win. Mulvaney said she had experienced a "tough year," during which she learned a lot.

"There's a lot of hurt and there's a lot of transphobia," she said. "I really think we need our allies more than ever."

Mulvaney expressed gratitude and "love in her heart" for her supporters.

"BEST NIGHT EVER EVER," she captioned her post.

The 2023 Streamy Awards aired live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 27 on YouTube.