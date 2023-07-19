DQ fan favorite Miracle Treat Day returns on July 27

On Thursday, July 27, DQ fans across Seattle can make their stop at their local DQ restaurant more meaningful for the community with the return of Miracle Treat Day.

On Miracle Treat Day, when fans purchase their favorite Blizzard Treat at participating DQ locations, $1 or more will be donated to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals to benefit their local children's hospital - a longtime charitable DQ partnership. Local Seattle fans will support Seattle Children's Hospital.

DQ Miracle Treat Day is the most satisfying way for fans to give kids health and hope by simply buying and enjoying delicious Blizzard Treats.

Fans can download the DQ App to learn more and get reminders so they don't miss out on this fan-favorite event.

Find your nearest participating DQ location here!