Watch CBS News
Features

Dozens of boats destroyed, arson suspect arrested

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

Dozens of boats destroyed, arson suspect arrested
Dozens of boats destroyed, arson suspect arrested 01:26

SEATTLE, March 22, 2023 - A massive fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at a marina in the University Neighborhood of Lake Union. A suspected arsonist was found hiding in a nearby boat and arrested and taken to a treatment center for medical attention. The fire was at a boat storage facility just off the water. Smoke could be seen billowing well into the day.

First published on March 23, 2023 / 9:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.