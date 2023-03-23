Dozens of boats destroyed, arson suspect arrested
SEATTLE, March 22, 2023 - A massive fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at a marina in the University Neighborhood of Lake Union. A suspected arsonist was found hiding in a nearby boat and arrested and taken to a treatment center for medical attention. The fire was at a boat storage facility just off the water. Smoke could be seen billowing well into the day.
