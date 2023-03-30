Watch CBS News
Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks set to host the ACM Awards

By Michele Roberts

/ CNN

(CNN) -- Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will be the hosts of the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.

The two country legends will be live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas on May 11.

Parton said in a statement that she's "thrilled" to be hosting the show with her friend, Brooks.

"While I've had the pleasure of spending time with him throughout the years, I can't believe we've never had the chance to work together," she said.

That night, Parton will also premiere the lead single from her upcoming rock album.

The event will celebrate country music's biggest stars and stream live worldwide. The nominees, performers, and presenters for this year's show will be announced leading up to the show, the Academy of Country Music said.

The event will stream live on Prime Video and will be rebroadcast the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.

