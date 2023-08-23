Watch CBS News
Discover a greener future of transportation

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

SEATTLE, August 22, 2023 — A dynamic event showcasing the forefront of sustainable transportation solutions has arrived for its 13th year in Tacoma. The Green Transportation Summit Expo shows off the latest in clean transportation technology from electric construction equipment to delivery trucks. Engage with industry leaders, policymakers and experts discussing vital strategies for cleaner air through eco-friendly transportation. The event runs through August 24th at the Tacoma Convention Center.

First published on August 23, 2023 / 11:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

