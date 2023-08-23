Discover a greener future of transportation
SEATTLE, August 22, 2023 — A dynamic event showcasing the forefront of sustainable transportation solutions has arrived for its 13th year in Tacoma. The Green Transportation Summit Expo shows off the latest in clean transportation technology from electric construction equipment to delivery trucks. Engage with industry leaders, policymakers and experts discussing vital strategies for cleaner air through eco-friendly transportation. The event runs through August 24th at the Tacoma Convention Center.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.