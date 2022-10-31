Diddy is unrecognizable dressed as The Joker for Halloween

Diddy brought his A-game for Halloween 2022.

The music mogul pulled off a perfect version of The Joker from "The Dark Knight," complete with a creepy laugh.

"It's not about the money," Diddy captioned photos of himself running around Hollywood. "It's about sending the message!! EVERYTHING BURNS!!!"

In video shared on Instagram, Diddy ran into Tyler, the Creator in the passenger side of a pickup truck.

"This is top tier," he said of the costume once he realized it was Diddy, who also tried to get him out of the car.

"It's going to be a glorious night!!" he captioned a post of the encounter.

Fans loved the impression, with one writing, "They need to cast Diddy as the next Joker!!!!!"

"You can't tell me Diddy didn't just earn a legit audition to be the next Joker," another wrote.

Heath Ledger, who played the iconic role in 2008, won a posthumous Oscar for his performance in "The Dark Knight."