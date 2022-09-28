Devils - 'S2, episode 8'

SEASON FINALE – 2020. As the world grapples with the Covid pandemic, after years in exile, Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) sees the opportunity to finally get justice. But to succeed, he will need some unlikely allies to join forces and help him revolutionize global finance. At stake is not just the future of NYL, but his relationship with the family he has been kept apart from. Jan Michelini directed the episode written by Frank Spotnitz (#208). Original airdate 10/4/2022. Every episode of DEVILS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.