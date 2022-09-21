Devils - 'S2, episode 7'

THE TRUE THREAT – It's the final confrontation in the data war. Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) has to finalize a radical new 5G deal with the EU and reveal irrefutable proof of the truths he has learnt about the threat to democracy, all without being discovered by his enemies. But is it already too late? Has he placed those closest to him in mortal danger? Jan Michelini directed the episode written by Caroline Henry (#207). Original airdate 9/27/2022. Every episode of DEVILS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.