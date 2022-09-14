Devils - "S2, episode 6"

A NEW PLAN – Now knowing that he is a target, Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) is desperate to retrieve the evidence that has been stolen from him. He comes up with a new plan to protect Europe and its citizens, offering a 'third way'– assuring neither China nor the United States will win the data war. Help comes from an unlikely source who is prepared to betray Dominic (Patrick Dempsey), but Wu Zhi (Li Jun Li) gives Massimo some news that will change everything. Jan Michelini directed the episode written by Naomi Gibney (#206). Original airdate 9/20/2022. Every episode of DEVILS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.