Devils - 's2, episode 5'

Devils | Season 2 Episode 5

A RACE AGAINST TIME – An accident outside a private Mayfair bank creates a once in a lifetime opportunity to discover the creator of Bitcoin. It is a race against time between Dominic (Patrick Dempsey) and the Chinese, with Massimo (Alessandro Borghi) caught in the middle and beginning to question the decisions he has made until now: is Dominic actually the one behind everything? And now that every move he makes is being surveilled, will he lead the killers straight to the evidence they are searching for?  Jan Michelini directed the episode written by James Dormer (#205). Original airdate 9/13/2022. Every episode of DEVILS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

