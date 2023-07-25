DeSantis not hurt after car accident in Tennessee, his campaign said

Fla. Gov. DeSantis uninjured after car accident Fla. Gov. DeSantis uninjured after car accident 00:47

(WUPA/AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was not hurt after a car he was in was involved in a car accident Tuesday morning on Interstate 75 in Chattanooga, his campaign said.

"This morning, the governor was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee," according to a statement from his press secretary, Bryan Griffin. "He and his team are uninjured. We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail."

The chain reaction crash happened before 8:15 a.m. when traffic slowed on I-75 in Chattanooga, causing four cars in the motorcade to hit one another, police said. All the vehicles involved in the crash were government vehicles taking DeSantis and his team to his scheduled event, police said.

The Republican White House hopeful was not hurt, police and DeSantis campaign spokesperson Bryan Griffin said. A female DeSantis staff member suffered a minor injury and was later treated at the campaign event, police said.

Florida law says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement must provide security for the governor and his immediate family. It can include uniformed and nonuniformed officers.

DeSantis was scheduled to hold events throughout central and eastern Tennessee as he prioritizes Super Tuesday states in his campaigning. Super Tuesday, held on March 5 next year, is when the largest number of delegates are up for grabs of any day in the primary cycle.

Earlier this month, DeSantis addressed more than 1,800 attendees at a state GOP dinner in Nashville.