Delta Dental partnering with Lake WA Tech to bridge dental shortage gap
SEATTLE, August 3, 2023 — Healthcare providers across the nation are struggling with staffing shortages and dentistry is no exception. In the last year, 50-70% of dental offices reported vacancies. Delta Dental is a nonprofit working to make dental care more accessible across the state. They are partnering with Lake Washington Institute of Technology to expand the dental program to graduate more students.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.