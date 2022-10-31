Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi, Indiana

Indiana State Police announce arrest in 2017 murders of two teen girls in Delphi Indiana State Police announce arrest in 2017 murders of two teen girls in Delphi 18:15

(CBS) -- More than five years after two teenage girls were killed in Delphi, Indiana, Indiana State Police on Monday announced an arrest in the case.

Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abigail J. "Abby" Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn "Libby" German, 14, according to Indiana State Police Supt. Doug Carter. He is being held without bail.

Richard Allen, 50, is charged with two counts of murder in the 2017 deaths of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German in Delphi, Indiana. Indiana State Police

"Today is not a day to celebrate, but the arrest of Richard M. Allen, of Delphi, on two counts of murder is sure a major step in leading to a conclusion of this long-term and complex investigation," Carter said.

Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said Allen has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and is due back in court on Jan. 13 for a pretrial hearing. A preliminary trial date has been set for March 20.

Abby and Libby were best friends in the eighth grade. They disappeared while they were hiking on the Monon High Bridge Trail near Delphi in February 2017.

Their bodies were found a day later on Valentine's Day in a wooded area, a quarter-mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that's part of a trail system where the teens had planned to go hiking during a day off from school.

"Abby and Libby, though in death, have had a profound effect on so many of us; on how we live, and as importantly who we all should be," Carter said.

Police have said Libby snapped a photo of the killer, and recorded his voice on her cell phone before she died. Authorities also have released a series of sketches of the suspect.

In 2017, Indiana State Police first released a sketch of a man they called a prime suspect.

But then in 2019, without much explanation, the sketch was updated, with a much different-looking man now believed to be the killer.

Police and prosecutors declined to elaborate on what led to Allen's arrest, and McLeland said the probable cause affidavit and charging information in the case have been sealed by court order.

"We cannot talk about the evidence that's in the probable cause or the evidence that's in the charging information. That will become evident to you at some point, and it will be released, but right now is not that day," McLeland said. "Today is about Abby and Libby; focusing on them."

"Eventually, you'll be able to see what led us to this day, but again today is not that day," Carter said.

McLeland acknowledged it was unusual to seal the information in a murder case after charges have been filed, but he said it was necessary in this case, because the investigation is still open.

"While all cases are important, the nature of this case has some extra scrutiny with it, and so we – my office, me – felt it was important to seal those records. There will be a public hearing on whether or not those records are going to remain sealed or not," he said. "But for now, to me it's about protecting the integrity of this case. I want to have an opportunity – at some point – to have an opportunity in court to explain the evidence; and for that not to be tarnished, or tainted, or anything like that. Again, he's presumed innocent, and so it was important for me in this case to do that."

Police received tens of thousands of tips in the case, and have over the years identified several persons of interest, but none ever led to an arrest until now.

"Since the murders of Abby and Libby 2,086 days ago, the daily investigative team has worked tirelessly," Carter said.

Carter said the case remains an open investigation, even with Allen's arrest.

"We are going to continue a very methodical and committed approach to ensure that if any other person had any involvement in these murders, in any way, that person or persons will be held accountable," Carter said.

Carter said it was a "very personal moment" for the entire investigative team when they secured Allen's arrest. He said many of them have formed a personal relationship with Libby's and Abby's families that will last a lifetime.

"It was a very, very sad, yet a very humbling experience," Carter said.

Allen's name had not been surfaced from police until his arrest was first reported last week. Our affiliate in Lafayette, Indiana confirmed, via anonymous sources, that Allen was arrested and booked on Friday. This is backed up by Carroll County Jail intake records.

People from the small town of Delphi - about 120 miles from Chicago – were relieved once word spread of an arrest on Friday.

"We're very happy," one woman said. "We're very happy as a community."

"People who knew the girls will never be totally over it, I'm sure," a man said.

"Chills all over my body. Like, I was ecstatic," another woman added. "Finally, some closure for the families."

Last year, Libby's grandmother still held onto hope that an arrest was coming.

"Whether it be today or tomorrow, it's ticking. Technology is getting better and better, and we're going to get him," said Becky Patty.

Allen's neighbors told our Indiana affiliate that police were at the suspect's house recently - and focused on an outside burn-pit.

We have been looking into Allen's background and haven't found a criminal history.

Earlier this year, an FBI search warrant obtained by the "Murder Sheet" podcast said the bodies of Abigail and Liberty lost a lot of blood.

The warrant also noted that the killer may have staged a murder scene and took souvenirs, but the warrant did not specify what they were.

The warrant also disclosed a landowner named Ron Logan couldn't be ruled out as the man recorded on Liberty's saying "down the hill."

The girls' bodies were found on Logan's property a day after they disappeared. Logan died in 2020.

We connected Thursday with Áine Cain and Kevin Greenlee of the "Murder Sheet" podcast to talk about the latest developments on Friday.

"We actually drove up to Delphi, Indiana, in order to try to figure out what's going on," Cain said.

Cain and Greenlee have been digging into the case for their podcast for a long time now.

"This is an incredibly huge and significant development for the Delphi case," said Cain. "Police haven't arrested anyone so far, prior to this."

"The name you mentioned is not a name we heard before today," said Greenlee.