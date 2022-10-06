DC's Stargirl - 'Frenemies - Chapter six: The betrayal'

CLASHING FRENEMIES — After learning that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has been spending time with Cameron, Pat (Luke Wilson) and Barbara (Amy Smart) go on a recon mission to see if the Mahkents pose a threat. Meanwhile, Sylvester (Joel McHale) steps in to fill the void left by Courtney, and tensions between Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) and Cindy (Meg DeLacy) reach new heights. Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Hunter Sansone and Alkoya Brunson also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Alfredo Septien & Turi Meyer (#306). Original airdate 10/12/2022. Every episode of DC'S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.