DC's Stargirl - 'Frenemies – Chapter seven: Infinity Inc. part one'

OPERATION BLACKOUT BOMB — After Beth (Anjelika Washington) makes a major discovery on The Gambler's laptop, the team moves forward with a risky plan that effects the entire town of Blue Valley. Elsewhere, Jennie (guest star Ysa Penarejo) returns to the fold seeking help from Courtney (Brec Bassinger). Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano and Alkoya Brunson also star. Glen Winter directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson (#307). Original airdate 10/19/2022. Every episode of DC'S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.