DC's Stargirl - 'Frenemies - Chapter nine: The monsters'

CONFRONTING THE TRUTH — After a recent experience renews Courtney's (Brec Bassinger) confidence, she sets out to make amends with those around her.  Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) puts his foot down after Mike (Trae Romano) shares his latest plan.  Finally, Beth (Anjelika Washington) makes a major discovery that leads to a terrifying battle no one saw coming.  Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski and Hunter Sansone also star.  Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#309). Original airdate 11/2/2022.  Every episode of DC'S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.    

First published on October 27, 2022 / 11:05 AM

