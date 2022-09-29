Watch CBS News
DC's Stargirl - 'Frenemies - Chapter five: The thief'

SECRETS AND LIES — As Courtney (Brec Bassinger) continues to secretly help Cameron (Hunter Sansone), the team notices she's pulling away from her role as the JSA leader.  Mike (Trae Romano) and Jakeem (Alkoya Brunson) approach Cindy (Meg DeLacy) with a proposition.  Finally, Yolanda's (Yvette Monreal) decision to follow her intuition leads her to make a shocking discovery.  Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Joel McHale, Joy Osmanski and Neil Hopkins also star.  Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Steve Harper (#305). Original airdate 10/5/2022.  Every episode of DC'S STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required    

