Da Brat is pregnant at 48

(CNN) -- Da Brat once famously rapped that she was here to "represent for the rest of the family" and now her family is growing.

On Tuesday, the 48-year-old recording artist revealed that she is expecting her first child.

"I never thought I was going to have kids," the "Funkdafied" rapper told People magazine. "I just thought it wasn't in the cards for me. I've had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn't get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn't going to happen for me."

A year ago Da Brat married Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart, who has three children.

Harris-Dupart told the publication it took some convincing to get Da Brat to carry their newest member of the family.

"We had a little tug-o-war in the beginning...but I felt like she should have the experience," Harris-Dupart said. "She is so nurturing."

According to People, Da Brat had surgery to remove fibroids and polyps prior to an embryo transfer procedure. She also suffered a pregnancy loss prior to her current pregnancy.