CW talk around the net: week of 9/5/22

/ CW11 Seattle

CW-Talk-2021.jpg

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

The Best New and Returning Shows This Fall (Walker Independence & The Winchesters)Paste

TV Shows to Watch This Fall (The Winchesters) – NY Times 

DC's StargirlBrec Bassinger Talks Courtney's Relationship with Starman - ComicBook

Supergirl's Melissa Benoist Wants to Guest on Superman & Lois - ScreenRant

Fall TV Preview: Most Anticipated Shows of 2022 (Walker Independence & The Winchesters) - Variety

3 Reasons to Anticipate Walker Independence This Fall – The Honey Pop

Brec Bassinger Promises DC's Stargirl S3 Murder Mystery Will Shock You – Entertainment Weekly

The Flash Fan Theories and What to Expect in S9 - MovieWeb

First published on September 12, 2022 / 11:24 AM

