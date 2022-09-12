CW talk around the net: week of 9/5/22

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

The Best New and Returning Shows This Fall (Walker Independence & The Winchesters) – Paste

TV Shows to Watch This Fall (The Winchesters) – NY Times



DC's Stargirl: Brec Bassinger Talks Courtney's Relationship with Starman - ComicBook



Supergirl's Melissa Benoist Wants to Guest on Superman & Lois - ScreenRant



Fall TV Preview: Most Anticipated Shows of 2022 (Walker Independence & The Winchesters) - Variety



3 Reasons to Anticipate Walker Independence This Fall – The Honey Pop



Brec Bassinger Promises DC's Stargirl S3 Murder Mystery Will Shock You – Entertainment Weekly



The Flash Fan Theories and What to Expect in S9 - MovieWeb

