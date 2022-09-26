CW talk around the net: week of 9/19/22
Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
50 TV Shows that are Premiering And Returning in Fall 2022 that Are Worth Checking Out (The Winchesters) - BuzzFeed
Daniel Ezra and Geffri Maya Share the Stories they are Proud of from the All American Universe – Entertainment Weekly
The Walking Dead Star Joins Superman & Lois as Huge DC Villain – Digital Spy
The Flash's Grant Gustin Shares Emotional Message Before Final Season - ScreenRant
Walker Independence Cast Talks Putting A New, More Inclusive Twist on the Western – Entertainment Weekly
Kung Fu Stunt Coordinator and Star on Nicky Shen's Fighting Style and New Character Bo – Entertainment Weekly
Superman & Lois: Tyler Hoechlin's New Super Suit Revealed - ComicBook
What Riverdale's Cast Revealed About Working on the Show – The Things
