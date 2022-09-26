Watch CBS News
Features

CW talk around the net: week of 9/19/22

/ CW11 Seattle

CW-Talk-2021.jpg

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

50 TV Shows that are Premiering And Returning in Fall 2022 that Are Worth Checking Out (The Winchesters) - BuzzFeed 

Daniel Ezra and Geffri Maya Share the Stories they are Proud of from the All American Universe – Entertainment Weekly

The Walking Dead Star Joins Superman & Lois as Huge DC Villain – Digital Spy

The Flash's Grant Gustin Shares Emotional Message Before Final Season - ScreenRant

Walker Independence Cast Talks Putting A New, More Inclusive Twist on the Western – Entertainment Weekly

Kung Fu Stunt Coordinator and Star on Nicky Shen's Fighting Style and New Character Bo – Entertainment Weekly

Superman & Lois: Tyler Hoechlin's New Super Suit Revealed - ComicBook

What Riverdale's Cast Revealed About Working on the Show – The Things

First published on September 26, 2022 / 1:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.