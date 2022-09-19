CW talk around the net: week of 9/12/22

Watch CBS News
Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Professionals EP Tease Brendan Fraser & Tom Welling High-Octane Action SeriesTV Insider

Katherine McNamara is Teasing Her Upcoming Series Walker Independence - JustJared

All American S5 Trailer Shows Change on the HorizonCollider

At 50, TV's The Waltons Still Stirs Fans Love, Nostalgia - TVNewsCheck

The Winchesters Adds Bridget Regan to Cast - ComicBook 

Why You Need to Check out Walker Independence this FallNerds&Beyond

High Stakes Decisions Promised in All American: Homecoming S2 Trailer - Collider

How All American's Inspiration Spencer Paysinger Really Feels About the Show - Looper

Superman & Lois: Michael Bishop Cast as Jonathan Kent After Jordan Elsass' Departure - Variety

Stargirl Proves Superhero TV Can be Family-Friendly - CBR

