CW talk around the net: week of 9/12/22
Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Professionals EP Tease Brendan Fraser & Tom Welling High-Octane Action Series – TV Insider
Katherine McNamara is Teasing Her Upcoming Series Walker Independence - JustJared
All American S5 Trailer Shows Change on the Horizon – Collider
At 50, TV's The Waltons Still Stirs Fans Love, Nostalgia - TVNewsCheck
The Winchesters Adds Bridget Regan to Cast - ComicBook
Why You Need to Check out Walker Independence this Fall – Nerds&Beyond
High Stakes Decisions Promised in All American: Homecoming S2 Trailer - Collider
How All American's Inspiration Spencer Paysinger Really Feels About the Show - Looper
Superman & Lois: Michael Bishop Cast as Jonathan Kent After Jordan Elsass' Departure - Variety
for more features.