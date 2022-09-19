CW talk around the net: week of 9/12/22

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Professionals EP Tease Brendan Fraser & Tom Welling High-Octane Action Series – TV Insider

Katherine McNamara is Teasing Her Upcoming Series Walker Independence - JustJared



All American S5 Trailer Shows Change on the Horizon – Collider



At 50, TV's The Waltons Still Stirs Fans Love, Nostalgia - TVNewsCheck



The Winchesters Adds Bridget Regan to Cast - ComicBook



Why You Need to Check out Walker Independence this Fall – Nerds&Beyond



High Stakes Decisions Promised in All American: Homecoming S2 Trailer - Collider



How All American's Inspiration Spencer Paysinger Really Feels About the Show - Looper



Superman & Lois: Michael Bishop Cast as Jonathan Kent After Jordan Elsass' Departure - Variety



Stargirl Proves Superhero TV Can be Family-Friendly - CBR

