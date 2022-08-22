CW Talk Around the Net: week of 8/15/22
Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Help, I'm Hooked on This Silly CW Drama About A Hot Leonardo DaVinci – Daily Beast
The Flash Star Grant Gustin Opens Up About Series Ending - CBR
Superman & Lois Recasting Jonathan Kent as Jordan Elsass Exits Series - Variety
Grant Gustin Calls Playing The Flash A True Honor - JustJared
Michael Trevino Talks Roswell, New Mexico's Upside Down And Directing Versus Acting – TVFanantic
