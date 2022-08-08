CW Talk Around the Net: week of 8/1/22
Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Superman & Lois: Elizabeth Tulloch on Playing Iconic Lois Lane & The Show's Family Drama - TVLine
Elizabeth Tulloch Talks Superman & Lois S3 – EW.com
Quentin Plair Talks Roswell, New Mexico and Latest Cliffhanger – Nerds & Beyond
Who Does Damon End Up With in All American: Homecoming - Otakukart
In The Dark's Morgan Krantz on Directing Perry Mattfield, Saying Goodbye, And Representation - Looper
In the Dark Creator Says Cancelled TV Show Still Has A Satisfying Ending - ScreenRant
Rafael de la Fuente Teases A Major Twist in The Dynasty Series Finale – Netflix Life
Jordan Fisher Talks His Awesome Ride on The Flash - PopCulture
