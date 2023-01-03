Watch CBS News
CW talk around the net: week of 12/26/22

By Elise Cantini

CW11 Seattle

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Hit dramas Walker and Walker Independence return on Thursday, January 12
New episodes of Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars return to a new time period beginning Friday, January 20 at 9pm..
All American and All American: Homecoming return to originals on Monday, January 23.  
Freshman drama The Winchesters, moves to Tuesdays at 9/8c beginning January 24.
The ninth and final season of The Flash premieres Wednesday, February 8 and Kung Fu kicks back into action at 9pm
Super Tuesday begins March 14 with Superman & Lois taking flight at 8pm and new heroes will rise on Gotham Knights at 9pm.

