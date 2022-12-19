Watch CBS News
CW talk around the net: week of 12/12/22

By Elise Cantini

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards hosted by Chelsea Handler is set to air on Sunday, January 15th

Film nominations were announced for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards.

The Flash's final season begins Wednesday, February 8th.

The CW's Super Tuesday arrives March 14th with Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights.

