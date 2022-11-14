Watch CBS News
CW talk around the net: week of 11/7/22

/ CW11 Seattle

CW-Talk-2021.jpg

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Cast & Producers Talk Bringing Back The Reimagined Waltons Back to The CW For New Thanksgiving Special – Trevor Decker News 

Supernatural Alum Jake Abel Reunites With Winchester Brother Jared Padalecki on Walker – Deadline

Actress Kelly Jenrette Discusses All American: Homecoming New Season – Yahoo News

Riverdale S7 is Very Refreshing, Teases Lili Reinhart - ScreenRant

A Waltons Thanksgiving: Cast & Producer Featurette – YouTube

Jared Padalecki Set to Appear on Prequel Independence - TV Insider 

Tom Welling Professionals and Reuniting with Jensen Ackles - Looper

First published on November 14, 2022 / 11:16 AM

