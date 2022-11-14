CW talk around the net: week of 11/7/22
Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Cast & Producers Talk Bringing Back The Reimagined Waltons Back to The CW For New Thanksgiving Special – Trevor Decker News
Supernatural Alum Jake Abel Reunites With Winchester Brother Jared Padalecki on Walker – Deadline
Actress Kelly Jenrette Discusses All American: Homecoming New Season – Yahoo News
Riverdale S7 is Very Refreshing, Teases Lili Reinhart - ScreenRant
A Waltons Thanksgiving: Cast & Producer Featurette – YouTube
Jared Padalecki Set to Appear on Prequel Independence - TV Insider
Tom Welling Professionals and Reuniting with Jensen Ackles - Looper
