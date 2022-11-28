CW talk around the net: week of 11/21/22
Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!
Gotham Knights Casts A Surprising Batman Villain - ComicBook
All American: Homecoming Star Netta Walker's Advice She Got From the Original Series' Cast – The List
The Arrowverse's Batwoman Will Return for The Flash's Final Season - CBR
Kung Fu: Ben Levin Dishes on Blending Mystery & Romance in S3 - CBR
Superman & Lois S3's Villain Will Prove Clark Needs A Justice League - ScreenRant
