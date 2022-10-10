Watch CBS News
CW talk around the net: week of 10/3/22

/ CW11 Seattle

Walker Independence Is A Gripping Western Prequel - AIPT

Walker Independence Is Both A Classic Western and Classically CW - Paste

Despite No New Tricks, Walker Independence Adequately Takes on The Western Genre - Variety 

Walker IndependenceMatt Barr Teases His New Iteration of Hoyt Rawlins - ComicBook

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Teases Start of Production of Riverdale S7 – Just Jared Jr.

Everything to Know About Riverdale S7 - Seventeen

How The Winchesters Honors Supernatural's Legacy Explained - ScreenRant

Walker Independence's McNamara Dishes on Giving Westerns A Woman's Perspective - CBR

The Winchesters' Stars Tease The Supernatural Love Story of The Spinoff – TV Insider 

Walker Independence's Katie Findlay Teases the Storyline Fans Have Been Waiting For - Looper

Justin Johnson Cortez Gets Candid About Honoring Apache Language and Culture on Walker Independence - Looper

