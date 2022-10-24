Watch CBS News
CW talk around the net: week of 10/17/22

Welcome to your one-stop shop for all recent CW news and CW buzz!

Walker Independence Kat McNamara is Already Displaying Some Real Signs of Potential as Abigail – The Shahab

Walker Independence – Prequel Series Harkens Back to the Old West – ONTVToday

Kim Rhodes Discusses New Kung Fu Role – Nerds & Beyond

All American: Homecoming Star Netta Walker Sees Herself In the Character She Plays - HuffPost 

Small Network, Big Entertainment: New Criss Angel on The CW - MediaPost

Here's How the Stars of Walker Independence Transformed into Cowboys – The Pioneer Woman

Katherine McNamara Talks Walker Independence - Popternative

Zach Smadu Talks Family Law on The CW & Storytelling – Daily Read List

The Flash's Final Season is the Perfect Time to Bring Back the Multiverse - CBR

